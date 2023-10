Why Microsoft Stock Was Climbing the Charts Today

Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) took a step higher as the tech giant benefited from broader tailwinds in the stock market, a bullish analyst note, and the White House's executive order setting ground rules for artificial intelligence (AI).The Windows maker finished the day up 2.3% after gaining as much as 2.9% earlier in the session.There wasn't much company-specific news out on Microsoft today, but Piper Sandler gave Microsoft a full-throated endorsement on the upcoming release of the Microsoft 365 Copilot, calling it an "iPhone moment" for the enterprise software titan. It also sees the product launch as a key step for it to capitalize on its first-mover advantage in generative AI. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel