|
30.10.2023 22:25:09
Why Microsoft Stock Was Climbing the Charts Today
Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) took a step higher as the tech giant benefited from broader tailwinds in the stock market, a bullish analyst note, and the White House's executive order setting ground rules for artificial intelligence (AI).The Windows maker finished the day up 2.3% after gaining as much as 2.9% earlier in the session.There wasn't much company-specific news out on Microsoft today, but Piper Sandler gave Microsoft a full-throated endorsement on the upcoming release of the Microsoft 365 Copilot, calling it an "iPhone moment" for the enterprise software titan. It also sees the product launch as a key step for it to capitalize on its first-mover advantage in generative AI. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
