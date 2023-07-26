|
26.07.2023 22:27:41
Why Microsoft Stock Was Wilting on Wednesday
Although Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) posted estimate-beating quarterly results the previous day, its stock wasn't doing well on Wednesday. On concerns about a key part of the business, Microsoft's share price was down by more than 4% in midafternoon trading. That compared unfavorably to the S&P 500 index's slight 0.2% decline. Microsoft unveiled its fourth-quarter 2023 figures after market hours on Tuesday. For the period, revenue was $56.2 billion, an 8% improvement on a year-over-year basis. Net income according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) also rose, climbing almost 20% to land at just over $20 billion ($2.69 per share). Both headline numbers comfortably beat the consensus analyst estimates for $55.4 billion in revenue and $2.55 per share.
