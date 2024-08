Why Microsoft Stock Wilted on Wednesday

The eyes of a great many investors were on Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) after the market closed on Tuesday. That's when the tech giant published its latest set of quarterly results. While these certainly weren't bad, certain fundamentals were concerning enough to inspire a bit of a sell-off in the company's stock the following day. Microsoft 's share price slipped by a bit over 1% on Wednesday, while the S&P 500 index notched a 1.6% gain.Microsoft divulged that it earned $64.7 billion in its fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, for a 15% year-over-year increase. Net income, according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) standards, was just over $22 billion, or $2.95 per share, representing a nearly 10% improvement over the year-ago profit. Growth in headline figures is always welcomed by investors. However, Microsoft only marginally beat the average analyst estimates. Collectively, prognosticators tracking the stock were modeling just under $64.4 billion for revenue and $2.94 in per-share net income. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool