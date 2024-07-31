+++ Einfach erklärt, einfach investieren: Zertifikate sind interessante Wertpapiere für Anleger:innen, weil … (jetzt weiterlesen) +++-w-
Why Microsoft Stock Wilted on Wednesday

Microsoft divulged that it earned $64.7 billion in its fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, for a 15% year-over-year increase. Net income, according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) standards, was just over $22 billion, or $2.95 per share, representing a nearly 10% improvement over the year-ago profit. Growth in headline figures is always welcomed by investors. However, Microsoft only marginally beat the average analyst estimates. Collectively, prognosticators tracking the stock were modeling just under $64.4 billion for revenue and $2.94 in per-share net income.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 18 150,00 0,83% Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
Microsoft Corp. 378,50 -1,66% Microsoft Corp.

