:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
15.02.2026 16:00:00
Why Microsoft's Relatively Small Number of Paying Copilot Customers Could Be a Blessing in Disguise
If you're a large tech conglomerate, chances are you've probably built your own artificial intelligence models that can power AI chatbots and even agentic AI assistants that can automate or complete tasks typically done by humans. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) certainly falls into this group, with its AI chatbot and assistant Copilot, which can carry out a range of functions.On its recent earnings call, Microsoft revealed that it had 15 million paying Copilot customers at the end of its most recent quarter, the first time the company has disclosed this number. While views on Copilot are somewhat mixed, I think many investors and analysts left feeling disappointed by the number, given Microsoft's broader customer base.However, here's why it could be a blessing in disguise.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!