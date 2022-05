Why MicroStrategy Stock Crashed Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) plummeted more than 25% on Monday as the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) plunged. Bitcoin's price sank by over 9% on Monday to roughly $31,000. The popular cryptocurrency has lost more than half its value since reaching its highs near $69,000 in November.With its limited supply of coins, some investors view Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation. But the Federal Reserve's recent moves to raise interest rates to tame inflation appear to have reduced Bitcoin's attractiveness.Continue reading