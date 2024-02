Why MicroStrategy Stock Fell More Than 20% Last Month

Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) dropped 20.7% lower in January 2024, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. In keeping with the business intelligence specialist's recent history, the price move was dictated by rumblings in the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) market -- but this time, it wasn't about the cryptocurrency's actual price change.Here, let me explain.MicroStrategy's January chart relied on the emerging access to exchange-traded funds (ETFs) based on Bitcoin's spot price. Many investors have treated MicroStrategy as the closest thing to a Bitcoin-focused stock since it started converting its cash reserves into direct Bitcoin holdings.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel