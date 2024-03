Why MicroStrategy Stock Skyrocketed by 25% This Week

It's a truism on the stock market that no investor should ever put their eggs in one basket -- asset diversification is crucial. Yet there are some mavericks who defy that piece of conventional wisdom, and one striking example is MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) Co-Founder and Chairman Michael Saylor.Saylor is known as being quite the enthusiastic bull, so much so that he has geared his company exclusively toward the buying and holding of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). These days, that's a lucrative strategy; according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, MicroStrategy stock was up a lively 25% in trading this week.When you're a fervent believer in a single asset, it's easy to develop a straightforward approach to your business. For years now, MicroStrategy 's overarching goal has been always to buy more Bitcoin. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel