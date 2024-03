Why MicroStrategy Stock Tanked by 11% on Thursday

The shorts are coming for MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), and investors reacted accordingly on Thursday -- well, at least one short seller, which made no bones about what it currently thinks of the tech company-turned-Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) accumulator. As a result, MicroStrategy 's share price fell at a double-digit rate, closing more than 11% lower.Kerrisdale Capital, an investment firm based in New York City, published a report lambasting MicroStrategy while recommending that investors go long on Bitcoin.Kerrisdale cheekily sub-titled the report "Know When to HODL, Know When to FODL," a play on the "hold on for dear life" acronym that is a favorite of crypto investors. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel