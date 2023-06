Why MicroVision Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) are soaring in Thursday's trading. The machine-vision specialist's stock was up 14.1% at 10:30 a.m. ET, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.MicroVision announced on Wednesday evening that it was canceling its plans for a new stock offering. With the threat of significant stock dilution now removed, investors are pouring back into the stock. On June 13, MicroVision announced plans to offer at least $75 million in new stock with the potential to sell an additional $11.25 million stock within 30 days of the first offering. Following the announcement, the company's share price plummeted. Rather than risk continued valuation declines, it seems the machine-vision specialist will pursue other fundraising avenues.