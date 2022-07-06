|
06.07.2022 19:47:26
Why Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Tumbled Nearly 24% in the First Half of 2022
Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE: MAA) slumped 23.87% during the first half of 2022, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. That was a slightly steeper slide than the S&P 500's 20.6% first-half decline. That downdraft came amid what was a strong first half for Mid-America. Here's a look at the factors affecting the real estate investment trust (REIT) this year. Mid-America has reported excellent financial results so far this year. In February, the residential REIT reported its fourth-quarter results for 2021. The highlight was a 15.2% year-over-year increase in its core funds from operations (FFO) per share, driven by robust demand for apartments in the Sun Belt. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Jetzt informieren!
