Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
30.03.2022 17:10:17
Why MillerKnoll Stock Jumped Nearly 12% at the Open Today
Shares of MillerKnoll (NASDAQ: MLKN), a furniture maker serving businesses and consumers, rose just shy of 12% in early trading on Wednesday. The big news was the company's fiscal third-quarter earnings release on Tuesday. Though the gain was pared to around 5% by roughly 10 a.m. ET today, it's clear that investors were pleased with the update.MillerKnoll reported sales of roughly $1.03 billion in the fiscal third quarter of 2022. That was a huge 74% increase over the previous year, though the increase was driven by the merger of Miller and Knoll in 2021. On an organic basis, the company's sales increased by a still-impressive 20.3%.Management highlighted strength in both the consumer and business sides of its operation. That said, the company also noted that sales were constrained by supply chain issues, as it was unable to meet all of the demand for its products. That's a negative in one sense, but with management projecting fiscal fourth-quarter sales of between $1.075 billion and $1.115 billion, it seems the company is confident that demand is rising, not falling. Adding to that number, meanwhile, will be pricing actions to deal with the impact of inflation.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu A&T Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu A&T Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSkepsis in Bezug auf Ukraine-Verhandlungen überwiegt: Dow startet stabil -- ATX kaum verändert -- DAX schwächelt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Zurückhaltend präsentieren sich die US-Börsen im Donnerstagshandel. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag kaum verändert, wogegegn der deutsche Leitindex nachgibt. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost zeigten sich am Donnerstag schwächer.