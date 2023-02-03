|
03.02.2023 17:40:23
Why Minerals Technologies Stock Is Tumbling Today
Shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX) plunged more than 15% by 10:45 a.m. ET on Friday. Weighing on the specialty minerals company was its fourth-quarter results, which fell short of expectations. Minerals Technologies' sales grew by 5% in the fourth quarter to $508 million, while revenue increased by 14% for the year to $2.13 billion. However, earnings per share declined in both periods. Adjusted earnings were $0.62 per share in the fourth quarter (compared to $1.23 per share in the year-ago period), pushing the full-year total to $3.73 per share (down from $4.86 per share in 2021). The company missed the analysts' consensus estimate for revenue ($9 million below expectations) and adjusted earnings ($0.58 per share below the estimate). The company "had a challenging finish to an otherwise strong year," said CEO Douglas Dietrich in the earnings press release. Several factors impacted the company's results in the period. Sales volumes were under pressure due to COVID-19-related shutdowns in China and severe weather in the western U.S. Meanwhile, elevated inflation, primarily in Europe, also impacted its results. Foreign exchange headwinds also impacted revenue. On a more positive note, price increases of $210 million helped offset inflation's $191 million impact last year. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen schließen mit Verlusten -- ATX letztlich unter Druck -- DAX vorm Wochenende schwach -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab vor dem Wochenende nun doch deutlich nach, und auch der deutsche Leitindex musste im Freitagshandel Verluste hinnehmen. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Asien waren zum Wochenausklang gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.