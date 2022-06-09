|
09.06.2022 22:40:42
Why Mirati Therapeutics Stock Is Skyrocketing This Week
Shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) were skyrocketing 37.2% this week as of the market close on Thursday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. This huge gain came after the company presented data at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting on Monday.For a biotech stock to soar as much as Mirati has on the presentation of clinical data, that data has to be exceptionally positive. That was definitely the case this week.Mirati presented data from a phase 1b cohort of its Krystal-1 study evaluating adagrasib in treating KRAS G12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer with active and untreated central nervous system metastases. The company reported that 32% of the 19 evaluable patients had an intracranial response to the drug.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!