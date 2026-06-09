Mission Produce Aktie
WKN DE: A2QCW7 / ISIN: US60510V1089
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09.06.2026 18:13:49
Why Mission Produce Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today
Shares of the leading vertically integrated avocado-selling behemoth Mission Produce (NASDAQ: AVO) soared 11% higher as of 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday after the company reported solid, but mixed, second-quarter earnings. After the stock dipped to $15 in April this year, then to $10 before today's spike, the market's reaction may be more relief than any outrageously good Q2 numbers.Sales declined 24% in Q1 (but beat analysts' expectations) as avocado prices fell 36% while volume jumped 15% in a normalizing avocado pricing environment. Despite the sales decline, Mission's adjusted EBITDA rose 5% as its margins remained resilient and rose slightly. However, the figure that stole the show was management's guidance to generate $86 million in adjusted EBITDA at the midpoint in the second half of the year. For a company with an enterprise value of just $1 billion, this is pretty attractive guidance and shows that Mission isn't outrageously priced for its potential.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Mission Produce Inc Registered Shs
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07.06.26
|Ausblick: Mission Produce öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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11.03.26
|Ausblick: Mission Produce mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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17.12.25
|Ausblick: Mission Produce stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)