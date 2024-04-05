|
05.04.2024 15:07:00
Why Mobileye Shares Rocketed More Than 26% Higher in March
Shares of autonomous driving software and semiconductor company Mobileye Global (NASDAQ: MBLY) rallied 26.2% in March, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Mobileye was perhaps poised for a rally at the beginning of the month. In early January, the company warned that its first-quarter revenue would decline about 50% sequentially, and eventually recover but still finish the year about 9% down from 2023, according to the midpoint of guidance.Mobileye's stock promptly crashed on that news, and by the time March rolled around, the stock was down roughly 40% on the year. That set up Mobileye for a rally on good news, which it got.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!