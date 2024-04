Why Mobileye Shares Rocketed More Than 26% Higher in March

Shares of autonomous driving software and semiconductor company Mobileye Global (NASDAQ: MBLY) rallied 26.2% in March, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Mobileye was perhaps poised for a rally at the beginning of the month. In early January, the company warned that its first-quarter revenue would decline about 50% sequentially, and eventually recover but still finish the year about 9% down from 2023, according to the midpoint of guidance.Mobileye's stock promptly crashed on that news, and by the time March rolled around, the stock was down roughly 40% on the year. That set up Mobileye for a rally on good news, which it got.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel