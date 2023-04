Why Mobileye Stock Tumbled Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Mobileye (NASDAQ: MBLY), the self-driving vehicle technology company, were falling today after it slashed its full-year guidance in its first-quarter earnings report.As a result, the stock is down 21.8% as of 10:53 a.m. ET.Revenue in the quarter rose 16% to $458 million, slightly ahead of the consensus at $456.7 million; the company said both its EyeQ and SuperVision businesses grew strongly in the quarter, outpacing the global auto production market. Continue reading