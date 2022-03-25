|
25.03.2022 17:30:49
Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stocks Are Tumbling Today
This week isn't ending on a positive note for several COVID-19 vaccine makers. Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) had tumbled 8.3% lower at 11:31 a.m. ET on Friday. Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stocks were down 6.7% and 6%, respectively.Perhaps the most likely culprit behind the declines in these vaccine stocks is that investors are worried that the U.S. government won't purchase additional COVID-19 vaccine doses. Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel stated in an interview with Yahoo! Finance yesterday that his company is preparing "for a private-market situation."In addition, Endpoints News reported this morning that an anonymous Biden official revealed concerns that the U.S. Congress might not move forward with additional funding needed to purchase more vaccine doses. The Biden administration has been lobbying for these funds, saying in a public statement last week, "Without funding, the United States will not have enough additional boosters or variant specific vaccines, if needed, for all Americans."Continue reading
