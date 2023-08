Why Moderna, BioNTech SE, and Novavax Surged Today

Shares of vaccine developers Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) rallied hard on Monday, up 9.3%, 6.5%, and 13%, respectively in the day's trading.COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are back on the rise, thanks to new mutations, especially one nicknamed Eris. Late last week, both Moderna and BioNTech 's partner Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) each announced preliminary studies of their new mRNA boosters developed for the XBB variant were effective against Eris, as well as other strains currently on the rise in the U.S. On Monday, the Biden administration announced a fall campaign to get people to get new boosters, further "boosting" the pro-vaccine sentiment today.While Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax 's futures will depend on their pipeline of new vaccines for other diseases beyond COVID, the new variants present an opportunity to generate more revenue and earnings in the near term this fall.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel