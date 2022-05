Why Moderna and Pfizer Stocks Lagged the Market Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Star coronavirus stocks Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were outpaced by the S&P 500 index on Monday. Although both rose -- Moderna closed the day 1% higher while Pfizer inched up by 0.7% -- the bellwether stock index advanced nearly 2%. There was a notable development on the regulatory front for both companies, but investors clearly didn't find it overly encouraging. That seems to be a reaction to the news that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has set a meeting for its expert advisory committee on vaccines to review fresh clinical data for Pfizer and Moderna's coronavirus jabs.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading