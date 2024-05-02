|
03.05.2024 00:36:00
Why Moderna Stock Blasted 13% Higher Today
Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) was a fine stock to heal an ailing portfolio on the second-to-last trading day of the week. The company, which developed and sells the Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine, saw its share price balloon by almost 13% thanks to an encouraging set of quarterly results. With that rise, it easily topped the 0.9% bump of the S&P 500 index on the day.Moderna's opening quarter of 2024 saw the company reap $167 million in revenue, less than a tenth of the nearly $1.9 billion it made in the same period of 2023. The key reason why was simple and entirely expected: We're well past the peak of the Covid pandemic, after all, and there has been a sharp drop-off in demand for vaccines like Spikevax. Consequently, the company posted a rather deep headline net loss of almost $1.2 billion, or $3.07 per share, against the year-ago profit of $79 million ($0.19).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
