Why Moderna Stock Bumped Higher Today

For coronavirus stocks, much depends on approvals and authorizations from regulators. This explains the slightly over 2% rise of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) on Tuesday; the bellwether coronavirus title enjoyed a bump after a health authority overseas gave the green light to its popular jab. Monday evening after market hours, Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) announced it has granted provisional registration for Moderna's mRNA-1273 (also known as Spikevax) for use in patients ages six months to five years. With that move, TGA has given its first nod to a coronavirus vaccine for people in that age group.Continue reading