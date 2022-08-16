Why Moderna Stock Climbed Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) rose 3.3% on Monday after health regulators in the U.K. authorized the biopharmaceutical leader's bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster for use in adults. Moderna's updated vaccine targets the original coronavirus strain and the currently fast-spreading omicron variants. On Monday, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said the new bivalent booster meets its "standards of safety, quality, and effectiveness." Additionally, the regulator said clinical trial data showed that the vaccine produced "a strong immune response against both omicron (BA.1) and the original 2020 strain" while also eliciting a "good immune response against the Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5." Importantly, no serious safety concerns were observed during the trial.Continue reading