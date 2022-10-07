|
07.10.2022 00:35:00
Why Moderna Stock Couldn't Shake the Thursday Blues
Thursday was a forgettable day on the market for a great many stocks, and that includes high-profile vaccine-developer Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA). Although there was some mildly encouraging news coming from the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus, investors just couldn't get that excited about the biotech's shares. As a result, their price posted only a narrower decline than the S&P 500 index on the day.That good(ish) news came from the government's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which announced that roughly 3.9 million Americans had received updated COVID-19 vaccines over the preceding week. Moderna, still a leading coronavirus-jab maker, recently released a bivalent booster that aims to block both the original coronavirus and its omicron variants. The latest tally says that a total of 11.5 million people in this country have received an updated booster.While it's heartening that millions of folks are taking time out of their lives to get yet another COVID shot, the numbers aren't all that impressive, given the population of this country. The CDC calculates that there are 215.5 million individuals within our borders who are eligible for such a booster (i.e., they have finalized their primary set of jabs). That 11.5 million figure is barely over 5% of the total.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!