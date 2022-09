Why Moderna Stock Dropped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 7% on Monday, following President Joe Biden's interview on 60 Minutes on Sunday. President Biden's comments on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic clearly caught the attention of investors. During the interview, journalist Scott Pelley asked the president, "Is the pandemic over?" Here's what he had to say: The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We're still doing a lot of work on it. It's ... but the pandemic is over. If you notice, no one's wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it's changing.Continue reading