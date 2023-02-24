|
24.02.2023 23:09:22
Why Moderna Stock Dropped Today
Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 5.6% on Friday, following bearish analyst commentary. SVB Securities analyst Mani Foroohar placed an underperform rating on Moderna's stock. He now sees the biotech's share price falling roughly 33% to $93.Foroohar believes Moderna's recently released fourth-quarter results and guidance for 2023 show that the pandemic-driven surge in the company's sales and profits is ending. He also fears that Moderna's rising costs will eat into its profit margins. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Moderna Incmehr Nachrichten
|
24.02.23
|Why Moderna Stock Dropped Today (MotleyFool)
|
24.02.23
|Does This Number Mean It's Time to Sell Moderna Stock? (MotleyFool)
|
24.02.23
|Analyst Ratings for Moderna (Benzinga)
|
24.02.23
|Why Moderna Shares Are Falling (Benzinga)
|
23.02.23
|Sliding vaccine sales, new costs, shrink Moderna 4Q profit (EN, Japan Today)
|
23.02.23
|Moderna (MRNA) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
23.02.23
|Ausblick: Moderna mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)