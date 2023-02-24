24.02.2023 23:09:22

Why Moderna Stock Dropped Today

Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 5.6% on Friday, following bearish analyst commentary. SVB Securities analyst Mani Foroohar placed an underperform rating on Moderna's stock. He now sees the biotech's share price falling roughly 33% to $93.Foroohar believes Moderna's recently released fourth-quarter results and guidance for 2023 show that the pandemic-driven surge in the company's sales and profits is ending. He also fears that Moderna's rising costs will eat into its profit margins. Continue reading
