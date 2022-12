Why Moderna Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were skyrocketing 24.3% higher as of 10:21 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The huge gain came after the company, along with its partner Merck (NYSE: MRK), announced positive results from a phase 2 clinical study evaluating experimental personalized messenger RNA (mRNA) cancer vaccine mRNA-4157/V940 in combination with immunotherapy Keytruda as an adjuvant treatment for stage III/IV melanoma. You know clinical results have to be spectacular for a vaccine stock with a market cap of greater than $60 billion to jump more than 20%. And they were.Moderna and Merck reported that the combination of mRNA-4157/V940 and Keytruda reduced the risk of recurrence of melanoma or death by a whopping 44% compared with Keytruda alone. The safety profile for the combo looked pretty good as well. Serious treatment-related adverse events occurred in 14.4% of patients receiving the personalized mRNA cancer vaccine plus Keytruda compared to 10% of patients receiving only Keytruda.Continue reading