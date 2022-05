Why Moderna Stock Jumped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) rose 5.8% on Wednesday after the pharmaceutical leader delivered an impressive first-quarter report. Moderna's revenue soared 213% to $6.1 billion. The company's net income, in turn, tripled to $3.7 billion, or $8.58 per share. Those figures were significantly above Wall Street's estimates. Analysts had forecast revenue and earnings per share of $4.6 billion and $5.21, respectively. Moderna's vaccine, Spikevax, has become a key tool in the battle against COVID-19. The biotech generated $5.9 billion in vaccine sales in the first quarter, and management expects a total of $21 billion in 2022.Continue reading