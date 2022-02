Why Moderna Stock Lost 33% in January

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were falling in January as the biotech stock was affected by the broad sell-off in growth stocks, and as investors seemed to fear that the company's tailwinds from its COVID vaccine may have peaked. Company-specific news last month was mixed, though there were some positive steps, including full authorization from the FDA for its COVID vaccine.According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock finished the month down 33%. The shares fell steadily through most of January.Continue reading