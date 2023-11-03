|
03.11.2023 00:26:47
Why Moderna Stock Plummeted by Almost 7% Today
A quarterly bottom line that was deep in the red sent Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) shareholders booking for the exits on Thursday. Following the release of its third-quarter figures, the high-profile biotech's stock lost nearly 7% of its value on the day. By contrast, the S&P 500 index was in positive territory, closing the day 1.9% higher.That morning, Moderna published its latest earnings release. This showed that the company's revenue was slightly over $1.8 billion, which compares unfavorably to the third-quarter 2022 tally of almost $3.4 billion. On the bright side, that take was well higher than the $1.4 billion average analyst estimate. The situation was far more dramatic on the bottom line. The biotech flipped violently to a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) loss of more than $3.6 billion ($9.53 per share) from the year-ago profit of more than $1.0 billion. This almost certainly caught those analysts by surprise, as collectively, they were expecting a shortfall of only $1.90 per share. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Moderna Incmehr Nachrichten
|
02.11.23
|Moderna-Aktie letztlich mit Talfahrt: Moderna mit höherem Verlust als erwartet - Umsatzeinbruch (finanzen.at)
|
02.11.23
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 nachmittags mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
02.11.23
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500-Anleger greifen zu (finanzen.at)
|
02.11.23
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 legt mittags zu (finanzen.at)
|
02.11.23
|S&P 500-Titel Moderna-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Moderna von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
02.11.23
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ 100 zum Start des Donnerstagshandels fester (finanzen.at)
|
02.11.23
|Moderna shares hit by quarterly loss and waning Covid vaccine demand (Financial Times)
|
01.11.23
|Ausblick: Moderna verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)