Why Moderna Stock Plunged Today

Shares of mRNA pioneer Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were falling today, down 8.4% as of 3:52 p.m. ET.On Sunday, Moderna and trial partner Merck released data from a midstage combination trial, involving both Moderna's mRNA cancer shot mRNA-4157 (V940) and Merck's Keytruda, specifically for stage 3 and 4 melanoma, or skin cancer.While the trial did show a statistically significant improvement in patient outcomes, apparently it wasn't enough to satisfy Wall Street's expectations.Continue reading