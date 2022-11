Why Moderna Stock Popped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) rose 4.6% on Monday after the drugmaker released encouraging clinical trial results for its new COVID-19 booster. Moderna has worked to develop variant-specific vaccines to better protect against emerging coronavirus strains. An analysis of a phase 2/3 study of the company's Omicron-targeting booster candidates showed that they elicited a superior antibody response against Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, compared to a booster dose of Moderna's original COVID vaccine. The biotech also noted that the superior immune response against Omicron lasted for at least three months.Importantly, no new safety concerns were observed during the study. Adverse reactions to Moderna's new boosters were similar to those seen with second or third doses of its original vaccine.Continue reading