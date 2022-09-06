|
06.09.2022 22:49:23
Why Moderna Stock Slumped Today
Shares of the messenger RNA (mRNA) specialist Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) closed Tuesday's trading session down by a noteworthy 6.1% on higher-than-normal volume. What caused investors to move to the sidelines today? The Wall Street Journal reported earlier in the day that U.S. health authorities plan to change their recommendation for COVID-19 booster shots to a once-a-year format for otherwise healthy individuals.This latest recommendation comes on the back of a steady decline in the number of new coronavirus cases worldwide over the past several weeks, along with the U.S. government's recent decision to end public financial support for both COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
