20.09.2022 23:58:57
Why Moderna Stock Topped the Market On Tuesday
The stock market as a whole took another hit on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 index slumping by over 1%. Happily for Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) investors, this didn't drag down their company's stock, as it countered with a 1.4% rise. As ever, news about the company's widely administered coronavirus vaccine was the catalyst. That morning, Bloomberg reported that U.S. pharmacies are experiencing shortages of the latest version of Moderna's Spikevax vaccine, a bivalent booster aimed at blocking both the original and the omicron variants of the coronavirus. This is due partially to a limited government supply, which has to be doled out around the country. CVS Health told the financial news agency that some of its pharmacies had already expended all of their available shots of the new booster.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
