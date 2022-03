Why Moderna Stock Trailed the Market Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market as a whole was quite lively on Thursday, with the S&P 500 index gaining more than 1.4% on the day. Apparently, someone forgot to invite Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) to the party. The high-profile coronavirus stock only gained 0.5% despite a business update that conveyed several pieces of good news from the company. Moderna's money product at the moment is, of course, its mRNA-1273 coronavirus vaccine (also known as Spikevax). The company said it is continuing to develop and advance it, as we haven't yet escaped the threat of COVID.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading