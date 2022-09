Why Moderna Stock Triumphed on Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The pandemic might, just might, be receding, but there's obviously still plenty of interest in coronavirus stock Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA). This was strongly in evidence on Thursday, when the biotech's stock leaped almost 5% higher on the back of an upgrade from a prominent financial institution. Thursday morning, Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Papadakis cranked his Moderna recommendation one full notch higher, from hold to buy, at a price target of $165 per share. Even after the stock's subsequent pop, this implies upside of almost 17%. Papadakis is encouraged by Moderna's plans to roll out a triple vaccine for Covid, the flu, and respiratory illness RSV in the second half of this year.Continue reading