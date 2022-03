Why Moderna Stock Was a Big Winner on Wednesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Never underestimate the power of famous pundits to move a stock's price. That power was strongly in evidence on Wednesday, when a notable figure in financial media revealed he had snapped up shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA). In the wake of that announcement, the biotech company's stock price shot more than 10% higher for the session. This happy investor is Josh Brown, a high-profile financial writer, blogger, and CNBC commentator, who revealed that he'd bought Moderna stock at what he termed a "ludicrous" price of $125 per share. In doing so, he obtained the stock at a lower level than all of its daily closing prices thus far in 2022.