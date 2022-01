Why Moderna Stock Was Gaining Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were moving higher Monday after the FDA granted full approval for its COVID-19 vaccine, which had previously only had Emergency Use Authorization. The stock also appeared to be benefiting from the second straight trading day of a broad rebound in growth stocks, which investors now seem to believe have become oversold.As of 3:04 p.m. ET, Moderna stock was up 5.1%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading