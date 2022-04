Why Moderna Stock Was Unhealthy This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The very model of a coronavirus stock in many eyes, Moderna 's (NASDAQ: MRNA) price has generally been on the decline recently. This broadly matches the falls in COVID-19 cases and fatalities we've witnessed in many jurisdictions throughout the world in recent weeks. But there were other factors at play during the week, and these drove the biotech's stock down by almost 9% in the Monday-to-Friday stretch.The week started out well for Moderna. On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that a team of expert advisors would meet to discuss the timing of, and patient eligibility for, additional coronavirus vaccine boosters. The biotech is the developer of mRNA-1273, also known as Spikevax, one of only two COVID jabs the regulator has fully approved for use.