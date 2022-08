Why Moderna Stock Was Wilting on Wednesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Is star coronavirus stock Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) beginning a new phase of its late-pandemic life?This might have been a concern of investors after the company announced Wednesday morning that David Meline, who has served as CFO since nearly the start of the pandemic, is stepping down from the company. After all, Meline guided Moderna to a series of impressive quarterly beats on the back of the successful coronavirus vaccine the company developed and brought to market. On Wednesday, Moderna's share price fell by almost 6%.Meline's departure becomes effective on Tuesday, Sept. 6. At that time, he will be replaced by James Mock, who will also serve on the high-profile biotech's executive committee.Continue reading