Why Mondee Holdings Stock Fell This Week

Week to date, shares of Mondee Holdings (NASDAQ: MOND) were down 8.5% through Thursday's market close, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.It's been an action-packed summer for this travel tech company. After launching a new travel platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) in July, Mondee announced this month the acquisition of Skypass, a leading travel marketplace based in Dallas, Texas. But the reason the stock fell this week can be linked to a wider loss on the bottom line for the second quarter.