09.01.2023 19:31:53
Why MongoDB, CrowdStrike, and Zscaler Stocks Rose on Monday
Tech stocks are starting the week off on the right foot Monday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq scoring gains of more than 2% through 12:25 p.m. ET. Shares of cloud-based database specialist MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) are doubling that gain, up 4.1%. Cybersecurity stocks Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) are doing nearly as well, up 3.2% and 3.7%, respectively.And curiously, all of these gains come as Wall Street lowers the boom on tech stock valuations.Investment banker Truist Financial (formed by the merger of BB&T and SunTrust in 2019) cut its price targets on MongoDB, Zscaler, and CrowdStrike this morning.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
