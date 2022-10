Why MongoDB, Fastly, and CrowdStrike Dropped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Tech stocks are tumbling on Tuesday -- and it's no great mystery why. As of 10:40 a.m. ET, shares of cloud computing companies MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) and Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) are down 2.6% and 5.5%, respectively. Cybersecurity specialist CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) is sinking as well -- down 4.9%.I blame JPMorgan Chase for all of the above.In comments on the U.S. economy yesterday, JPM CEO Jamie Dimon predicted that a recession could arrive within the next "six to nine months." (Other economists believe we're already in a recession -- and have been since the economy booked its second straight quarter of negative growth in June.) Continue reading