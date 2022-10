Why MongoDB, HubSpot, and Global-e Stocks All Rallied Thursday Morning

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The broader economy and where it might be heading have been the among the primary market drivers in 2022. While the U.S. has checked many of the boxes that suggest a recession, other benchmarks have defied that definition, leaving investors uncertain about the future. A key economic indicator released on Thursday seemed to provide a little more clarity, suggesting things may not be as bad as many had feared.With that as a backdrop, MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) climbed 1.1%, HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) jumped 2.7%, and Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) rallied 8.2% as of 1:35 p.m. ET on Thursday.To be clear, there was nothing in the way of company-specific news driving MongoDB, HubSpot, and Global-e Stocks higher today. This helps support the conclusion that investors are reacting to the possibility that the economy may actually be on the mend and the worst of the bear market could be behind us.Continue reading