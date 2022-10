Why MongoDB, Okta, and Fastly Rose More Than the Markets Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of enterprise software companies MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA), and Fastly (NASDAQ: FAST) rose more than the market today, starting the day up in the high single digits before retreating to lower gains of 2.6%, 3.5%, and 4.1%, respectively, as of 1:25 p.m. ET.There wasn't much in the way of new news today from any of these companies, but the overall enterprise software sector appears to be gaining favor after nearly a year of brutal declines. Some investors may also be anticipating a recession next year and therefore the end of interest rate increases in the months ahead. Some may believe a slower economy could actually benefit mission-critical enterprise software stocks, which have recurring revenue and long-term growth prospects.In addition, MongoDB received an upgrade from an analyst today, perhaps adding to its bounce.Continue reading