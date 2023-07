Why MongoDB Shares Rallied Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of new-age database software provider MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) rallied 4.1% today, as the up-and-coming disruptor announced an expansion of its partnership with cloud giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).Microsoft had its own rally today, jumping more than 5% at one point to a new all-time high on the back of exciting artificial intelligence (AI) product introductions at its Inspire conference, so it appears the announcement of this tie-up on the same day fueled a piggyback rally for MongoDB as well.Today, MongoDB announced it would significantly expand its current partnership with Azure parent Microsoft, making it easier for customers to access Atlas, MongoDB's cloud-based database-as-a-service offering, through the Azure commercial marketplace. Continue reading