Why MongoDB Stock Dropped Today

Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) are down 7.8% as of 1:45 p.m. ET Wednesday despite an impressive quarterly report from the NoSQL database platform provider.For MongoDB's fiscal third quarter ended Oct. 31, 2023, revenue grew 30% year over year to $432.9 million, translating to adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $79.1 million, or $0.96 per share. By comparison, most analysts were modeling earnings of $0.50 per share on revenue of $404 million.Within MongoDB's top line, revenue from MongoDB Atlas -- its fully managed cloud database platform -- grew 36% year over year to comprise 66% of total quarterly revenue. MongoDB saw continued momentum in customer growth as well, with its total number of customers up 18.7% year over year to over 46,400. The number of customers generating annual recurring revenue of at least $100,000 grew 28% year over year to 1,972.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel