Why MongoDB Stock Gained 20% In July

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) were flying higher last month as improving investor sentiment drove a recovery among cloud stocks, and the company benefited from some bullish analyst chatter.While there was little company-specific news out on the database software business, the improving macroeconomic picture favored the stock.According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock finished the month up 20%, though the chart below shows that it wasn't a smooth ride.Continue reading