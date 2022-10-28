|
28.10.2022 21:35:49
Why MongoDB Stock Is Falling Today
Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), a cloud computing database company, were sliding today on no company-specific news. Instead, investors appeared concerned about cloud stocks in general today, after Amazon reported disappointing quarterly financial results and weak guidance. As a result, investors lost some faith in other cloud stocks and MongoDB's shares fell 1.7% as of 3:24 p.m. ET. Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a leading cloud infrastructure company and its growth is slowing down. Amazon reported its third-quarter results yesterday and AWS sales increased by just 24% from the year-ago quarter, marking AWS' slowest revenue growth since 2014. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
