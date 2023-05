Why MongoDB Stock Raced Nearly 5% Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Next-generation database specialist MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) was an outlier stock on Monday. The company's shares rose by just under 5% on the day, thanks in no small part to a price target raise from an already-bullish analyst. With its ascent, MongoDB's stock trounced the S&P 500 index, which could only muster a 0.3% gain.Well before market open that day, Barclays prognosticator Raimo Lenschow pulled that trigger. He lifted his price target on MongoDB to $280 per share; previously, he had pegged its fair value at $257. In doing so, he maintained his overweight (read: buy) recommendation on the specialty tech stock. Lenschow's reasoning for the move wasn't immediately apparent, but it's par for the course. Analysts generally are counting on MongoDB to improve its results as the company continues to grow.Continue reading