Why MongoDB Stock Rallied Wednesday Morning

Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) popped on Wednesday, climbing as much as 4.7%. As of 11:48 a.m. ET, the stock was up 1.7%.The catalyst that drove the database-as-a-service provider higher was a price target increase and bullish commentary from a Wall Street analyst.Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke boosted his price target on MongoDB stock to $550 while maintaining a buy rating on the shares. For those following along at home, that represents potential gains of 36% compared to Tuesday's closing price.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel